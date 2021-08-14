Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

