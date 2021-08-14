Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.09. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$43.79, with a volume of 92,399 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

