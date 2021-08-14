Stephen G. Daly Sells 300 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,647 shares in the company, valued at $15,044,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

