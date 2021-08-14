Stifel Firstegy Upgrades (STE.TO) (TSE:STE) to “Buy”

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$136.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.90 million.

(STE.TO) Company Profile

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

