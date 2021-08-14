Stifel Nicolaus Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$15.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

PEYUF stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

