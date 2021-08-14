Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,910 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,364% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.89.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

