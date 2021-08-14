Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of OneConnect Financial Technology Put Options (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 7,612 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,279% compared to the typical volume of 320 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 305,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,087,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 177,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OCFT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 2,510,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,077. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

