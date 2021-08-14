Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,125% compared to the typical volume of 161 call options.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $133.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.07.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

