Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Chemours Call Options (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,933 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,552% compared to the average volume of 450 call options.

Several analysts have commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The Chemours has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in The Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Chemours by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Chemours by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.