StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SVI. Raymond James increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$2.91 and a 52-week high of C$5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.90.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

