Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $975.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

