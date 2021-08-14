Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $725,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 450.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QAT opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

