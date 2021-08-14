Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $766,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

