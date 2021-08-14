Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $830,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

