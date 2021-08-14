Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $849,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.39 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

