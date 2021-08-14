Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,942 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 445,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.1% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 73,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

