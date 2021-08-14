Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 104 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $138.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

