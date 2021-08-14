Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 20 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,880,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $4,242,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $778.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $778.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

