Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) COO Craig J. Aniszewski Sells 28,119 Shares of Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $969.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after buying an additional 252,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

