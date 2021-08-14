Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.19.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

