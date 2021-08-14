Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Suncorp Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SNMCY opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

