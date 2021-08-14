Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Short Interest Up 2,250.0% in July

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SVLT opened at $0.04 on Friday. Sunvault Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Sunvault Energy Company Profile
