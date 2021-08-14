Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Shares of SLGG opened at $4.01 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 20,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,273 shares in the company, valued at $264,309.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.