Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLGG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 434,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,538. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,309.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

