Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $63.83 million and $1.06 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,538,819 coins and its circulating supply is 324,943,453 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

