Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.95.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$15.80 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 30,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,568.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,517,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$525,747,258.56.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

