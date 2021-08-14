Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons, as well as sells oil and gas products. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

