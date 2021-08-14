Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

Surmodics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. 19,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,613. The company has a market capitalization of $736.60 million, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.92. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

