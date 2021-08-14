SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,984,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

