Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 72,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,492. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,557,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

