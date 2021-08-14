Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $568.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.42) and last traded at GBX 566.19 ($7.40), with a volume of 44815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560.50 ($7.32).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNT shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 525.28. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

