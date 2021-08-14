Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,453,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,047 shares of company stock worth $2,319,538 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

