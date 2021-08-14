TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €28.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.29 ($30.93).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €29.08 ($34.21) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1-year high of €28.89 ($33.99). The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.83.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.