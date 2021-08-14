Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) and Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Critical Contrast

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) and Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Intec Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $30.17 billion 1.76 $3.53 billion $1.98 8.46 Intec Pharma N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($16.32) N/A

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Intec Pharma. Intec Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intec Pharma has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Intec Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 14.69% 13.00% 5.11% Intec Pharma N/A -96.37% -68.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Intec Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intec Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Intec Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 2 0 0 2.00 Intec Pharma 0 2 1 0 2.33

Intec Pharma has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Intec Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intec Pharma is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Intec Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs based on proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its Accordion Pill technology is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs under development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company was founded by Zvika Joseph on October 23, 2000 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

