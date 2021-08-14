Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRGP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

TRGP stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

