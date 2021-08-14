TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.02. 32,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 62,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

TC Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.