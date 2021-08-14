TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.84

Shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,198,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $27,253,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.