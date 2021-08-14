TD Securities Downgrades Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$6.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on XBC. Eight Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.57.

XBC stock opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.08. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$11.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

