TD Securities Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.18.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock opened at C$12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.53 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.