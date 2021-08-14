TD Securities Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$15.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUG. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.97.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 43.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.81. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

