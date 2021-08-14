TD Securities Trims Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Target Price to C$19.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.07.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

NYSE:OR opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.