TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $118,889,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.