TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

TTGT opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952 in the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.