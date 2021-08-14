Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Telstra in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. New Street Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Telstra stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

