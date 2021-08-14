Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

