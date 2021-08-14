Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

NYSE TME opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,679,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247,098 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $138,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

