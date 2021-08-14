Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.77. The company had a trading volume of 482,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.16.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

