Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in GameStop were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GME. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $7,985,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $7,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.52. 1,006,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of -2.17. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

