Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

MCO stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.65. 409,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,799. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.29. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

