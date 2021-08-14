Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,155 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 465,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.44. 2,279,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

